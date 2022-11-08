Australians are living longer despite the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, new figures show we are living longer than pretty well anyone else on the planet.
In many countries, life expectancy dropped during the pandemic but the Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that an Australian girl born in 2021 could expect to live 85.4 years, up several months on the pre-pandemic figure.
Men were expected to live 81.3 years, a similar increase.
The ABS noted that not only was Australia one of the few countries to show an increase in life expectancy since COVID hit but it also had the third-highest life expectancy in the world, behind Monaco and Japan.
It should be said that not everybody is making the most of their longer lives: a senior public servant has resigned from a federal government agency after being accused of urinating on colleagues.
Under questioning about harassment at the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, chief executive Lisa Croft was asked if she was aware that a male senior staff member had allegedly urinated on colleagues at a work function.
Ms Croft said she had been made aware of a "private urination matter".
"I am aware of an incident that occurred in a private capacity, not at a work function," she told a Senate estimates hearing.
And we are growing less tolerant of politicians, it seems.
According to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw, police dealt with an unprecedented number of threats against parliamentarians during this year's federal election campaign.
The threat level heightened after a British member of parliament was fatally stabbed in broad daylight while carrying out official duties last year.
"During the election we had a record number of incidents," the commissioner told a Senate estimates hearing.
"We are more and more going to be required to protect our high office holders."
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.