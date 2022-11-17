Thanks to COVID, a succession of devastating natural disasters and a cost-of-living crisis the budget has done little to resolve, more and more Australians find themselves needing to access support systems of some kind.
In the process, they're discovering that our social security system is often incredibly complicated and extremely demanding.
In fact, few outside the system realise just how impenetrable it can be. Trying to register for public housing is a good example. The government's promise to build a million new affordable homes doesn't address the current housing crisis.
Whether you're homeless because your landlord ripped up your tenancy agreement to charge more rent, or your house is currently under water - supply issues and sky-rocketing rents are forcing more people to ask for help with housing.
In the ACT, there are currently over 3000 people on the wait list for public housing, waiting approximately four years (if they aren't in a priority category).
In NSW there are about 44,000 people waiting.
The shortest waiting time for non-priority housing is two years, but more likely to be between five-10 years.
Priority candidates are allocated housing more quickly, but in both the ACT and NSW this can take many months.
Researchers at the University of NSW recently highlighted that getting on the priority list is a lot easier said than done.
Just to be considered, applicants first have to prove they have complex needs; haven't been able to rent privately; are in danger of becoming homeless and have already tried to find private rental accommodations.
In NSW that means filling in a long and complicated application form, which might involve being asked to provide up to 18 additional and separate supporting documents. Not easy at the best of times, let alone when you've got nowhere to live.
Sadly, this is not an isolated situation.
The fact is that too many of the systems and processes we've created in our welfare state are now so complex, particularly for those living on the margins, that many would-be users need some kind of navigation support to make any headway.
It's a sad indictment on a billion-dollar system that's meant to be about helping people and an everyday challenge that support agencies, like Uniting NSW.ACT, grapple with.
That's why we, and indeed many other service providers, are increasingly adopting linker roles, which are specifically designed to work alongside and between our fragmented systems.
Uniting has primarily used this type of liaison role in our Links to Early Learning program.
We set up a group of linkers and matched them with families that were challenged not just by the financial barriers of participating in early learning, but the often unseen non-financial barriers such as language and access issues.
Our three-year evaluation of the program has shown us how incredibly successful our linkers have been.
Working with 302 families from 32 different cultural backgrounds, 119 children were successfully enrolled into early learning with the children attending an average of more than 19 hours a week. These were families who previously were not able to access early learning.
Even as we celebrate and scale the work of linkers, we must be clear about why they are now so necessary. In helping people to navigate complex systems and amplifying their experiences, their work is essential but also a direct result of the dysfunctional systems they operate in.
We now need to ask, are linkers an inevitable, valuable and necessary part of the fabric of any social care system?
Or does their need simply highlight how flawed our system has become and the need for reform?
We've learnt so much dealing with the COVID pandemic and we now know that when we face the next crisis, we need better joined up and cohesive policy making from all levels of government.
We also need to see the federal, state and territory governments work together and across policy boundaries to deliver long-term solutions.
Ultimately, we must make our support systems accessible to everyone.
Our decision makers must accept and design for the very real social and economic inequalities that exist in our society, not simply cast the policy net wide in the hope it will capture those on the margins.
And for advice on this, well, they need look no further than our linkers. They are the experts among us.
They are in the unique position to elaborate on the experiences of those trapped by our systems and identify what works.
The new Labor government wants Australia to be a fairer place for all - and the good news is we can make it so - but it means working with communities from the inside out and acknowledging the inequalities and social and economic exclusion that already exists, not ignoring them.
