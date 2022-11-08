The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Peter Martin | Philip Lowe is an easy scapegoat for record RBA interest rate rises

By Peter Martin
November 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe. Picture Getty Images

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is getting terrible press, most of it undeserved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.