Police considered slapping highly restrictive control orders on Australians rescued from Syria, but decided there were not "sufficient grounds" to do so.
The Australian Federal Police told Senate estimates on Tuesday at least some of the women are under "active" investigation, and may yet faces charges.
The federal government this month launched a repatriation mission to rescue 17 women and children stuck in squalid Syrian refugee camps, after the fall of Islamic State's so-called caliphate between in 2019.
The Coalition has warned the returnees, who are all Australian citizens, could pose a threat to national security given they were either taken, or travelled willingly, to join the terror group.
Appearing on Tuesday morning, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw would not confirm reports the women had all agreed to subject themselves to the control orders on their return, but strongly hinted that was the case.
"I wouldn't go into specifics ... [but] they've been very cooperative with law enforcement," he said.
Control orders are extremely tight restrictions usually reserved for convicted terror offenders, which can also be placed on people believed to pose a risk to the community.
They can ban a subject from communicating with certain people, living in certain areas, or even accessing the internet.
Subjects can also be forced to remain at home for up to 12 hours a day, and regularly report their whereabouts to police.
AFP deputy commissioner Ian McCartney warned the women's consent is "not sufficient" to have an order put in place, saying a court needs to be convinced they pose a "threat ... or perceived threat".
Just 25 control orders were granted between 2014 and October this year, but Mr McCartney said authorities considered whether they could be imposed on the women before their return.
"We didn't assess that we had sufficient grounds to obtain a control order in relation to those individuals," he said.
"But that's a point in time assessment. It's a continuous process in terms of updating the threat assessment."'
Mr Kershaw accepted the controls, which can cost around $3.8 million a year to enforce, are "resource intensive" and can require 300 office a fortnight to enforce.
"[But] we don't put a price on protecting our community ... from any kind of harm," he said.
Mr Kershaw revealed at least some of the cohort, made up of four women and 13 children, are being investigated.
"I wouldn't want to go into detail about those investigations, given the fact that they are active," he said.
"Some of [them] may or may not be charged. We have active investigations right now on these matters."
Liberal senator Paul Scarr said members of Australia's Syrian community had expressed their "dismay, anger [and] concern" over the women's return.
"[They've] been through great trauma at the hands of ISIS, and are understandably concerned about this recent development," he said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
