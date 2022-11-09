A Canberra author is in the running for one of the nation's top literary prizes.
Christine Helliwell is an unlikely writer of military history because she's a self-proclaimed anti-war activist.
But her book about a previously secret Australian military operation behind Japanese lines in the Second World War is on the short list for the Prime Minister's Literary Awards.
Semut: The untold story of a secret Australian operation in WWII Borneo is in the final five of the Australian history section. The author said she was "absolutely delighted, astonished and gob-smacked".
I'm a most unlikely author of a book about war - I've been an anti-war activist for most of my life.- Christine Helliwell
The prize organisers say that up to $100,000 goes to the winner and runners-up, $80,000 for each winner and $5000 each for shortlisted entries.
Professor Helliwell broke new ground by not only telling ther story of the Australian special forces operation in the jungles of Borneo but also by writing the local people who helped Australia into the narrative.
She is an anthropologist at the ANU who specialises in the study of the Borneo Dayak people.
In her research over more than three decades in the jungles of what is now part of Indonesia and Malaysia, she discovered that a secret Special Services operation took place in March 1945, as the Japanese were being pushed back.
Operation Semut was run by an Australian military department codenamed Services Reconnaissance (less formally known as Z Special Unit). The operation involved a handful of young soldiers, barely out of their teens, parachuting into the jungle. The soldiers weren't sure whether the jungle or the Japanese was more of a threat to their lives.
But local Indigenous people agreed to help them.
She came to know a man called Jack Tredrea who had been one of those lads who parachuted into the face of death - and come out again.
He and Professor Helliwell became great friends - they shared fish and chips the day after they first met. He was one of many sources for the book and their friendship led to the work of the special forces being marked by a memorial at the Australian War Memorial.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shortlists capture a diverse range of voices from Australia's vibrant literary sector.
"It is fundamental that Australian writers, illustrators and historians continue to share their stories, connecting our people and pathing the way for reflection, education, entertainment and respect," the Prime Minister said.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 13.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
