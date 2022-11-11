You may have heard about the current shortage of tick antiserum in Australia, but what does that mean for companion animals?
Tick antiserum was first developed in Australia in the 1930s as an antidote to the potent neurotoxin found in the saliva of the paralysis tick* .
It is estimated that around 10,000 animals are presented to veterinarians every year with signs of tick envenomation.
These include a wobbly gait, weakness or paralysis, particularly starting with the hind legs and progressing to involve all four limbs, difficulty eating (some animals will drop food, gag or regurgitate), panting, difficulty breathing, increased breathing noises and associated distress.
Signs of tick paralysis typically develop once a tick has been attached to a dog or cat for three days. They can vary in severity, tending to be milder earlier in the course of disease.
The presence of a tick, or a tick crater (an area of inflamed skin where a tick has previously fed), are supportive of a diagnosis.
But ticks aren't easy to find.
They burrow into the skin, and are well hidden by fur, even in short-coated animals. Paralysis ticks may measure just a few millimetres in diameter.
Ticks can be found inside ear canals, between skin folds, beneath collars, in the corner of the eye where they may be mistaken for encrusted eye secretions, even in the mouth or nose.
Even with treatment, it is estimated that around one in 20 affected animals die.
Most affected animals require tick antiserum, and intensive veterinary care, to save them.
The paralysis tick is prevalent on the eastern seaboard of Australia, particularly coastal Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
It feeds on native birds, reptiles and mammals, especially bandicoots.
Dogs and cats are most likely to be bitten by ticks in areas where there is natural vegetation.
I know of one case where a completely indoor dwelling cat acquired a tick when she slept on a tent that her owners had left airing in the garage after a camping trip.
Ticks thrive in warm, humid weather.
So after a few years of drought, they've had a bumper year.
The higher tick population combined with an increased number of first-time pet owners who may not know about the importance of tick prevention has led to a spike in the number of tick paralysis cases.
But tick paralysis is preventable.
There are a number of highly effective tick-preventative products on the market.
But according to Professor Jan Slapeta, parasitology lecturer in the Sydney School of Veterinary Science, they may not be being used correctly.
"You have products that are effective for one month, three months or even six months," he says.
"But some owners may forget which product they are using, or think they are using a three-monthly product when it is only effective for one month."
He added that as the costs of living are rapidly increasing, some owners may struggle to afford tick prevention.
But that can be a false economy.
The cost of treatment - particularly for severe cases requiring intensive care - can run into thousands of dollars.
If you suspect that your pet has a tick, contact your veterinarian immediately.
It is best not to give them food or water until attention is sought, as affected animals may not be able to swallow properly.
Reference: *Roeber F and Webster M. Protecting dogs and cats against the Australian paralysis tick, Ixodes holocyclus (Acari: Ixodidae): A review of the Australian acaricide registration process. Curr Res Parasitol Vector Borne Dis 2021; 1: 100054. 2022/03/15. DOI: 10.1016/j.crpvbd.2021.100054.
