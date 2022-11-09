The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

There's a fine line between speed and dialogue in politics

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Pocock discusses proposed industrial relation legislation. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Industrial Relations Bill in parliament right now is a case study in how parliament works. One thing we are learning about is consultation and compromise; how government ministers try to ease legislation through parliament by listening to fellow members and learning how bills can be improved or made more palatable to those who hold key votes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.