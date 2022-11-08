Live updates and latest news from Senate estimates

Senate estimates continues on Wednesday as Defence officials front hearings for questions about Australia's military programs and spending.
Defence Department officials face an all-day grilling, as focus swings to the AUKUS deal, regional tensions, and the nation's fraught relationship with China.
Over in the Community Affairs committee, Social Services Department bureaucrats will be under scrutiny over the nation's social security programs, as senators investigate the previous government's legacy in the portfolio as well as the new government's plans.
We'll deliver the breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest Senate estimates developments, controversies and absurdities. Stay tuned in here.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
