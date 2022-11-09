In a sleepy seaside town in the south of England, one of those seaside towns with the enormous chalk cliffs, live retired couple Tom (Linus Roache) and Marion (Gina McKee).
Their quiet retired life is intruded upon when Marion agrees to take in the couple's old friend Patrick (Rupert Everett).
Patrick is dying and Marion agrees to take on the caring responsibilities when Patrick's nursing staff aren't there.
Her decision is against the wishes of husband Tom, who is suddenly taking a lot of walks with his dogs and not interacting with their patient at all.
The nursing staff hand Marion a box of Patrick's possessions, including a series of diaries.
Marion eventually gives into her curiosity and begins reading them.
In the pages of Patrick's diary we learn of the day when a much younger Patrick (David Dawson) first meets the young trainee teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) in the museum for which Patrick is a curator.
Marion has in tow the young Tom (Harry Styles), a very serious police officer who has been keen for his two friends to meet.
Patrick is stylish and cultured and is a good influence in different ways on the young lovers.
If Marion understands Patrick is homosexual, we're not sure if she knows that Patrick and Tom are also lovers.
Patrick's diaries though, as read by the older Marion, reveal what a terrifying world 1950s Britain was for queer men.
We come to wonder how informed, or perhaps complicit, Marion was in the affair of her husband and this man and what the reason is that they are estranged all these decades later.
This slow tale directed by Michael Grandage (Genius) in fact references the life of E. M. Forster, the British novelist whose works include Howards End and A Room with a View, both of which were made into Merchant Ivory films brought to contemporary audiences in 1992 and 1985, respectively.
Forster enjoyed a 40-year secret romance with a married police officer.
This was the inspiration for Bethan Roberts's novel of the same title, from which Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia) draws his screenplay.
It's a screenplay that certainly takes its time.
Many in the audience will feel they've worked out the entirety of its plot within the first 15 minutes.
For the most part they're right, because we know from the film's marketing that Patrick and Tom, or at least Harry Styles and some bloke, are a thing.
But there are a series of turns that, if not unexpected, provide additional layers of depth that come to the patient viewer.
Former One Direction member Harry Styles, with three solo albums already under his belt, is probably the biggest pop star of the moment, if not in the top five.
He must be driving his management team crazy with this desire of his to also conquer the acting game.
Styles could probably earn them all 20 million quid for a few stadium concert gigs, whereas it takes months to make a film.
He would be lucky to have earned the price of a new Volvo for this low-budget indie flick.
Many of the international reviews for this film were a little too keen, in my opinion, to put the boot into young Harry for his acting chops.
He's genuinely not bad at all.
In fact, his Tom is a bit of a wet blanket.
Much is made of his policeman being very pretty with not much culture and not much to say for himself, which Styles successfully underplays.
The point, again, is that the characters around him are the ones full of emotion, like the betrayed Marion, or the intractable Patrick, and so, sensibly, much more experienced actors are in these parts.
The casting for this made-for-Amazon Prime film is fascinating, not least because the actor playing young Patrick, David Dawson - known for his work in such TV projects as The Last Kingdom - is a dead ringer for a younger Linus Roache, who plays the older version of Tom.
I was ... confused.
Luckily, the performances are strong regardless of who looks like whom.
