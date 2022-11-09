Trevor Dickinson unveils his latest Canberra creations

Some of you who have Trevor Dickinson's Beautiful Bus Shelters of Canberra 2022 calendar might have noticed an unusual public holiday on Wednesday.
It was the Mister Trevor Dickinson Public Holiday for the ACT and NSW and it always falls on November 8, a very auspicious date.
It actually celebrated the 61st birthday of the Newcastle artist who made the Canberra bus shelter cool through his seemingly endless renditions of them, whether on a coffee cup or in a framed work.
"I hope no one actually took the day off," he said.
Well, it was official, in the calendar and everything. And, goodness knows, Canberrans love a public holiday.
Trevor was in Canberra this week to promote some new products - just in time for Christmas! - and to flag that he will be at the Undercurrent Market at the National Portrait Gallery on November 24 and 25.
The market showcases contemporary, Australian-made designs. (Just in time for Christmas!)
Some of the new products from the mind of Trevor Dickson include Canberra wrapping paper (our favourite features the Captain Cook Memorial Jet) and a big Bus Shelter fridge magnet which Trevor says people are also using as car decals.
And don't forget the 2023 calendar. And some new jigsaws, including a 1000-piece bus shelter one.
Trevor was also talking about a new project in Canberra, that is still hush hush.
"Working with one of the big institutions, but it's very early," he said.
