Beautiful, brand new, state-of-the-art studio apartments located right on campus

Claire Imlach, who has been living in an ACU-managed residence since moving to Canberra from Tasmania three years ago, said the new accommodation was appealing on many levels. Picture supplied

This is branded content for ACU.

Australian Catholic University Canberra students looking for accommodation have plenty to be excited about.

As third-year Bachelor of Education student Claire Imlach puts it: "It's not every day you get to be one of the first people to live in beautiful, brand-new accommodation!"

For the first time, ACU Canberra students will be able to live in state-of-the-art studio apartments located right on campus and ready in time for the 2023 university year.

Claire, 21, who has been living in an ACU-managed residence since moving to Canberra from Tasmania three years ago, said the new accommodation was appealing on many levels, including its on-site location, proximity to public transport, and access to university facilities.

"I'll be 50 steps from the library. I can easily access any book I want," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be a new experience."

The new $5.8 million Blackfriars Residence consists of 42 purpose-built and fully furnished studio apartments.

Located on the top floor of the Blackfriars Residence and accessible by lift, each cleverly designed apartment includes a kitchenette with full size fridge, microwave, toaster, kettle, ample storage, king single bed, and an inbuilt study area.

The apartments also boast access to large, modern communal areas including a multi-use kitchen, lounge room, dining room, bathrooms, laundry, and media facilities.

Students will also have access to library and communal study spaces, as well as recreational facilities to help them relax including table tennis, PS4, board games and TV.

Not to mention a calendar full of free sporting, social, pastoral, and academic events.

Just an elevator ride away, Blackfriars residents will enjoy easy access to university facilities such as the campus library, swimming pool, the Blackfriars barbecue area, on-site shops, and multi-purpose sports court.

Students living at Blackfriars Residence have opportunities to build their leadership skills by becoming on-site Residential Advisors responsible for organising a range of social events and offering support to peers learning to live away from home.

Students can also rest assured they are living in safety with secure key-card access to the Blackfriars Residence, as well as 24-hour support from ACU's Residential Services team.

"It's 1000 per cent piece of mind," Claire said of the support in residence students receive.

"It's so important to like where you live and to feel comfortable - it's your home away from home."

Financially, students can enjoy an all-inclusive rental fee including unlimited wireless internet and heating, with a range of scholarships available to assist with accommodation costs.

ACU offers national accommodation scholarships including support for Indigenous students, those involved in the Elite Athlete and Performer Program (EAPP), international students, and high achieving students.

There are also several Canberra-specific scholarships providing opportunities for discounted accommodation.

Claire said while she was looking forward to living in the new studio apartments, being in residence at ACU Canberra was a wonderful experience itself.

"Moving from Tassie, I didn't know anyone in Canberra.



"But moving into student accommodation meant I instantly had people who showed me around and helped me settle in," she said.

"I've always had great roommates who are really supportive and friendly."

Claire encouraged those thinking about studying and living at ACU's Canberra campus to give it a go.

"Take a leap and go for it.



"It's going to be challenging at first, however it is such a rewarding experience and it's such a lovely campus," Claire said.

"You will make connections and friendships that you will keep for the rest of your life."