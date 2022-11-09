The Canberra Times
Ilze Stephens admits making false statements for army fraudster son Travis Stephens

By Blake Foden
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:45am
Former army major Travis Stephens outside court last November, when he admitted defrauding the Department of Defence. Picture by Blake Foden

A woman has admitted knowingly making false statements as part of dodgy applications submitted by her former army major son, who defrauded the Department of Defence of nearly $92,000.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

