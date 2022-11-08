A man in a grey vehicle is alleged to have made multiple attempts to approach a teenage girl while she was walking her dog through Rivett on the weekend.
ACT Policing have released a digital image of the man to assist with identifying the person involved.
He is reported to have been driving a grey, 4WD utility when it is alleged he approached the 13 year old at about 2.30pm on Sunday.
The man is reported to have been wearing a light coloured t-shirt and shorts and white knee length socks.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion and a large build. He is believed to have dark coloured eyes, be bald and have slight hair stubble and no facial hair.
The grey 4WD utility was described as having side steps and a rear tub tray.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
