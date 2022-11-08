The Canberra Times
Warning after man approaches 13 year old in Rivett

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
Police have released this digital image in the hope of identifying the man. Picture supplied

A man in a grey vehicle is alleged to have made multiple attempts to approach a teenage girl while she was walking her dog through Rivett on the weekend.

