The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: The Velvet Queen is a magnificent film about seeking the snow leopard

By Jane Freebury
November 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Velvet Queen (M, 92 minutes) 4 stars

A quest for a rare and beautiful creature in one of the most remote locations on earth has more than a bit going for it. It's a journey few of us would undertake. For the tough living conditions, for the dangers, known and unknown, and because at the end of the day you would need to have something to show the sponsors who financed your trip. We like the idea but might just leave its implementation to the experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.