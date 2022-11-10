How to merge into the landscape was an abiding challenge. Much of the time, the men have to remain still and camouflaged in the landscape as they await the perfect moment. One imagines it is so much more difficult to hide and remain undetected in a location when the slightest sound, like opening a zipper in a backpack to retrieve a more suitable lens, travels huge distances across the emptiness. How they did it for days and weeks on end is a mystery, though Tesson, who used a pair of hiking sticks as he walked, suggested their maxim went something like this: scorn pain, ignore time and never doubt what you set out to do.