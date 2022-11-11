The legacy of the talented actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel cinema's original Black Panther, hangs over this sub-franchise within the bigger Marvel universe. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020, and this film draws on Boseman's death in two ways, starting with Marvel using only images of Boseman in his T'Challa/Black Panther character in its opening credits trailer, as they similarly honoured Stan Lee when he passed in 2018.
Then, as the film opens, we learn that just like the actor who played him, the character of Prince T'Challa of Wakanda is dying and despite all of the money and technological superiority of his country and all of the science genius of his sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), and all of the comic-book magical-intervention of this universe they all inhabit, he still dies.
Sometimes people die.
A doctor said that to me once when my son almost succumbed to SIDS - his mother, who is a superhero herself, revived him. It's a simple yet powerful truth, and that truth hangs over Ryan Coogler's thoughtful film.
In the aftermath of the death of Prince T'Challa of Wakanda, a number of nations attempt to use the country's political instability to get their hands on its mineral and technological superiority, something that Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) confronts at a session of the United Nations.
But the mineral that has made Wakanda an advanced society is coveted and as nations like France and the US attempt to find other deposits of it, they unwittingly uncover an undersea people, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), something of a lost-city-of-Atlantis colony.
As a civilisation tied to Wakanda by the mineral deposits they share in common, Namor confronts Ramonda and Shuri and demands they fight side by side against the world to protect their societies, in a scorched-earth approach to world diplomacy.
This film is the 30th entry in the Marvel cinematic universe and I've reviewed most of those 30 films, so I'm determined not to repeat myself too much in yet-another-Marvel-review.
I will say that the film is sufficiently detached from the broader multi-narrative arc of the other films to be a good entry point for people new to the film franchise, and I will spoil that there is only one post-credit scene, so don't bother staying all the way to the end of the credits. Leave after the single post credit scene and let those ushers get the popcorn up off the floor before the next session.
When I say "detached from the broader multi-narrative arc", I mean Ryan Coogler spends a quite extensive amount of this film's 161-minute running time on the world-building for the Mayan-influenced peoples led by Namor, who himself pre-dates most of the Marvel Comics characters we've all come to love.
Namor is known in the comics as Sub-Mariner and as he has mutant superpowers, he has been in the X-Men comics as well as the Avenger comics, and he's a complicated thing, sometimes good and sometimes not.
It's that complexity that makes this film, as his people fight the Wakandans, and as he fights Shuri, there is real violence, real loss, no clear right and no clear wrong. It is as complex as real life is, good writing from Coogler and his screenplay collaborator Joe Robert Cole.
Less successful is the film's outrageous run time. Almost three hours feels overindulgent.
What makes up for it is the craftsmanship on screen, and if costume designer Ruth E. Carter doesn't get an Oscar nomination for her work here I'm writing an angry letter. Angela Bassett wears a stunning series of headpieces, too elaborate to just call hats, and in one scene a blue and yellow robe so beautiful I gasped out loud.
Performances are strong across the board, particularly Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor) from Narcos, and Marvel stans will enjoy the screen time given to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose character has been teased across a half-dozen films.
