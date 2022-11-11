The Canberra Times
Review: Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is long and complex

By Cris Kennedy
November 11 2022 - 11:00am
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. M. 161 minutes. Four stars.

The legacy of the talented actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel cinema's original Black Panther, hangs over this sub-franchise within the bigger Marvel universe. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020, and this film draws on Boseman's death in two ways, starting with Marvel using only images of Boseman in his T'Challa/Black Panther character in its opening credits trailer, as they similarly honoured Stan Lee when he passed in 2018.

