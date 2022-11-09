The Canberra Times

REDcycle tells people to put their soft plastic waste in the rubbish bin

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoppers told to dump soft plastic with regular garbage. Picture Getty Images

Shoppers have been asked to refrain from taking their soft plastics to supermarkets following a suspension of REDcycle's recycling program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.