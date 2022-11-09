Shoppers have been asked to refrain from taking their soft plastics to supermarkets following a suspension of REDcycle's recycling program.
The service, run through Coles and Woolworths, has been temporarily suspended due to REDcycle's recycling partners no longer accepting soft plastics, the company said.
REDcycle has been stockpiling soft plastics at its facilities, rather than sending them off for processing.
The company said there has been a 350 per cent increase in soft plastic recycling since 2019, with the pandemic putting "unforeseen challenges" on its recycling partners.
It said Close the Loop intends to accept volumes of soft plastic again early to mid-next year when their processing lines are operational.
REDcycle CEO Liz Kasell said the company was devastated the program would be paused and would do everything possible to partner with retail, industry and government to have it back up and running again.
Ms Kasell said since REDcycle started 10 years ago, the aim had been to do the right thing for the community and for the planet.
"Through this program, my goal has been to enable and empower people in the community like me to make a positive impact on the environment," she said in a statement.
REDcycle provided the only residential soft plastics recycling program in the ACT, with 23 supermarkets previously accepting drop offs.
Commercial quantities of soft plastics can only be coordinated through Cleanaway or Visy.
Both programs have come under fire from residents and business owners, who say a more sustainable option should be provided locally.
Daniel Conroy, owner of The Knox Made in Watson, started a petition for an ACT solution earlier this year after being turned away by Woolworths.
Jeff Angel, Boomerang Alliance Director, said the collapse of REDcycle's soft plastics scheme and ''secret stockpiling'' had revealed deeper problems that must be fixed if the community is to have confidence in plastics recycling.
''REDcycle has been the flagship of industry and government claims they are taking action on soft plastics recycling, but it has only ever been a small operation compared to the 336,000 tonnes of soft plastics used and dumped every year," he said.
Mr Angel said the lack of a market to support an ongoing effort was a major problem that could only be fixed by mandatory recycled content rules, which to date have been opposed by industry and government.
''REDcycle and buyers of the collected plastics have been a good proving ground, but much more needs to be done to make it mainstream," he said.
"Use of reprocessed material should not be an option in roads or new packaging.
"Putting a label on packaging that says 'recyclable' does not mean it is recycled in practice or at scale.
"Environment ministers need to take forceful action."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
