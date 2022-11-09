The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Climate protesters target Andy Warhol piece at National Gallery of Australia

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bottom row of Andy Warhol's painting has been removed. Picture by Sally Pryor

A row of Andy Warhol prints have been returned to display after climate activists scrawled across the artworks at the National Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.