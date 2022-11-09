Anti fossil fuel protesters have scrawled across an Andy Warhol piece at the National Gallery of Australia, the latest institution targeted during a spate of attacks.
The famous Campbell's Soup Cans was graffitied during a demonstration at the gallery at around 11am on Wednesday.
The artwork was targeted as the American pop artist depicted "capitalism gone mad" in his work, the group said.
There have been other similar attacks on artworks recently. Two men glued their hands to paintings - including the glass covering to Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring - in Mauritshuis gallery in the Hague late last month.
Others threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at the UK's National Gallery. Mashed potatoes were thrown at Claude Monet's Meules in Germany.
Protester Bonnie Cassen said she graffitied the artwork at the National Gallery of Australia to draw attention to subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
"Families are having to choose between medicine and food for their children while fossil fuel companies return record profits," she said in a statement.
"And yet our government gives $22,000 a minute in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
"This is despite having pledged at last year's COP27 to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."
The row of painting affected have been removed for restoration. It is understood the prints were under glass and are are unlikely to have sustained any damage.
Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies is part of a global network called the A22 Network, which has been using art disruption tactics over the past few weeks.
Last week one of their protesters glued themselves to the Suffragette's Exhibition at Parliament House.
Ms Cassen, a mother of three who says she is battling an incurable cancer, said the latest IPCC report revealed the planet was already at 1.5 degrees of warming.
"We must act urgently to avoid the worst effects of climate breakdown and large-scale extinctions," she said.
"Is art really more important than human life?
"I am spending my remaining days living with incurable cancer fighting to protect the planet.
"We only have a limited time. I need people to stand up and join me."
The protectors are believed to have left prior to police responding to the incident at 11.15am.
The institution, which is currently hosting the announcement of the ACT Australian of the Year Awards, had barred photographers from entering the gallery area.
ACT police have confirmed an investigation is now underway.
"About 11.15am today, ACT Policing responded to reports of an incident involving two people at the National Gallery of Australia," they said
"At this time, no arrests have been made."
ACT Policing has asked anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in the Parliamentary Triangle to call ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
