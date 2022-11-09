Canberra Cavalry coach Keith Ward is confident his side will hit the ground running in this weekend's season-opening series against the Sydney Blue Sox.
The two sides will face off in four matches at Narrabundah Ballpark starting Thursday night and the Cavalry are eager to get the better of their fierce rivals.
It's a series Ward recognises will set the tone for the season as his side chases a second Claxton Shield.
"It's a 40-game season so it's a sprint," Ward said. "Every game you don't win at the start, it comes back and bites you at the end of the season. We'll try play our best baseball from the start of the season, bank some wins and give us a chance to be on top of our pool and hopefully playing finals in front of our home fans."
This summer's ABL season will mark the first uninterrupted competition since 2018-19 after bushfires and COVID combined to bring the league to its knees.
Last year's season was abandoned as the virus raged throughout Australia, the Cavalry's only outings a series of exhibition matches.
With borders back open, general manager Sunny Singh and assistant Frank Gailey have recruited a number of star imports.
Tillman Pugh and Chris Kwitzer headline the American stars, while Japanese pitcher Ryosuke Miyaguni is the latest Yokahama Bay Stars talent to join the club.
Catcher Robbie Perkins, first base Boss Moanaroa and former Minnesotta Twin Lewis Thorpe will lead the Australian charge.
While no one enjoyed the past few years, Ward is optimistic there were plenty of lessons learnt amid the turbulent times.
"Dealing with adversity has become the norm," he said. "We're not looking too far ahead, we know the ground is going to shift.
"It will be nice to get back to a consistent routine, having our full squad and not having to worry whether guys get locked down or rushing to a flight to avoid lockdown. They're things professional athletes, and the general public, shouldn't have to worry about."
