The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Cavalry looking to make winning start to ABL season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Cavalry coach Keith Ward is confident his side will hit the ground running. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Cavalry coach Keith Ward is confident his side will hit the ground running in this weekend's season-opening series against the Sydney Blue Sox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.