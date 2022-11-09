The Canberra Times
Midwinter Ball raises $350k for charity, including Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Midwinter Ball charity recipients, Press Gallery President David Crowe (centre, back row) and Senator David Pocock (right, back row). Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Hundreds of vulnerable women, children and elderly people in war-ravaged Ukraine will get a much-needed new shelter thanks for the federal parliamentary press gallery's Midwinter Ball.

