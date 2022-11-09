The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

NDIS review to consider 'reasonable and necessary' funding criteria: Bill Shorten

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said the process for determining "reasonable and necessary" support would be assessed as part of a new review into the scheme. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The process for determining the supports and services which can be funded through the NDIS will be reviewed as part of the major new inquiry into the scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.