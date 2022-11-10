- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would like to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he attends a number of international summits later this week. Mr Albanese will head off to a series of summits on Friday in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand. He left the door open to speaking with Mr Xi, who will be at the G20 summit in Bali as well as APEC in Thailand. "I've made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing and so if a meeting is arranged with Xi then that would be a positive thing," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.