It seemed so enticing. So modern.
It was 1966 and Cling Wrap had come to Australia. This miracle product would, we were told, keep our leftovers fresh, our salads crisp.
The TV ads on the Baird black-and-white showed the filmy stuff being drawn tight over bowls, which were tipped upside down, their contents held fast. It was soon a presence in every kitchen. A miracle.
Cling Wrap arrived five years after Australia's first Tupperware party. Back then Bakelite phones still sat on telephone tables in hallways. Microwaves were used in radar systems, not as ovens. Bread came in paper, milk in glass or cardboard. Groceries were packed in sturdy brown paper bags, which were saved to cover school books. Mechanical scales weighed vegetables, which were wrapped in paper. And there was a butcher on every block, where we could ask for the exact amount of meat we needed which, again, was wrapped in paper.
It was also the era of aggressive plastic marketing. Disposable plates, cups, cutlery, wine "glasses" and even cigarette lighters were touted as the great modern convenience. Forget washing the dishes; just chuck 'em out, we were told.
In the late 1970s, single-use plastic bags came on the scene, followed by those PET milk and soft drink bottles - there to save us from that nasty paper and glass stuff.
Fast-forward a few decades and the miracle has become a curse. We are drowning in plastic. The presence of plastic in the environment was one of the first things noticed by Nelson Mandela when he was released from decades in prison in 1990. It was everywhere, he lamented in his autobiography Long Walk to Freedom.
Out in the Pacific Ocean is a floating garbage patch the size of Texas. It's made up primarily of plastic.
Over time, as we've learned of the damage plastics are doing, "disposable" has been replaced by "recyclable" as the plastic marketing mantra. But as we keep seeing - the latest episode being the suspension of the supermarket soft plastics recycling program because of the sheer volume of the stuff - it all rings a little hollow. Australia recycles less than 10 per cent of the plastic it uses.
Plastic is the post-war offspring of the petrochemical industry and its great hope for the future once the world weans itself off fossil fuels. The logic is simple. Once oil is superseded, keep the money tap open by swamping the world in plastic.
In her 2011 book Plastic: A Toxic Love Story, Susan Freinkel tells the history of plastic and how it's become central to modern life through canny marketing and our pursuit of convenience. Before World War II, it was rare. During the war it became a useful material in military technology. Once the war ended, the plastics industry needed a market for what was left over and it's been heaping the stuff on us ever since.
The marriage of convenience has morphed into a harmful forced marriage.
Yes, plastic has its benefits - in medicine, manufacturing and improving some food hygiene among them - that's undeniable.
But is it really necessary to Cling Wrap individual lettuces and bunches of coriander and mint?
Do we really need plastic-wrapped capsicums or cucumbers? Are those sturdier plastic shopping bags for which we pay 15c really saving the planet?
Will the broccoli suffer if it's not placed into a single-use bag? The poor mushrooms?
Probably not.
Governments around the world are banning single-use plastics. They've left it late but that's better than never.
Consumers are catching up too, taking their own bags to shop and their own cups to cafes for the takeaway coffee. Some in Europe and the UK are opting to shop in plastic-free supermarkets.
Supermarket chains are trumpeting their green credentials, too, but until they offer more products - especially food - that are free of plastic, it's all pretty meaningless. If the stuff can't be recycled, it really has no place in our lives.
It's tempting to idealise the past but some things about it make good sense in hindsight. Like paper, cardboard and glass. Like drinking water that's come from a tap, not a plastic bottle. Like greengrocers and butchers. Like oceans full of sea life, not plastic.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
