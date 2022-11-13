The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Focus on enforcing 38-hour cap for working weeks in the ACT, experts to four-day working week inquiry

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ensuring workers stopped after 38 hours a week would have significant health benefits, experts say. Picture by Jeffrey Chan

Before we get ahead of ourselves with a four-day work week, experts say there's an important first step.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.