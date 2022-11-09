The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Public service, parliamentarians must be a model for respectful workplaces

By The Canberra Times
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Jenkins. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Labor government has introduced its bill to strengthen protections against sexual harassment in the workplace, having won the election promising to act on all the recommendations of the landmark Jenkins report, Respect@Work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.