The Prime Minister has said that he would like to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping when the two of them attend international meetings later this week.
"I've made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing and so if a meeting is arranged with Xi then that would be a positive thing," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
On Friday, Mr Albanese heads to a series of summits in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand. He and Mr Xi will be at the G20 summit in Bali and at the APEC meeting in Thailand.
But nothing has been arranged - and it's not clear whether the atmosphere would be friendly if they did meet.
Whatever the words from the top, Australia is pressing ahead with an investigation into claims that China has tried to poach ex-military personnel to train its forces.
Defence Minister Richard Marles said there was enough evidence to warrant a review of defence policies and procedures.
And the nation's largest soft plastic recycling program has been temporarily scrapped amid concerns millions of items are not being properly recycled.
Melbourne organisation RED Group, which works with supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, said its REDcycle program has been paused due to "unforeseen challenges".
The statement came after it was revealed that millions of plastic bags are being stored in warehouses instead of being recycled, posing environmental and safety risks.
"Consumer recycling of soft plastic has grown exponentially in recent years, with a 350 per cent increase in plastic returned since 2019," a REDcycle spokeswoman said.
"However, due to several unforeseen challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, REDcycle's recycling partners have temporarily stopped accepting and processing soft plastics. This combination has put untenable pressure on the REDcycle business model."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
