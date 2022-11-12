The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Key ACT government data exposed as inaccurate

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Serious concerns have been raised about the accuracy of the government data which stakeholders have used for their submissions to the ACT Assembly's ongoing inquiry into dangerous driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.