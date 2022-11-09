It's not all doom and gloom: A quick guide from AvaTrade on how to capitalise on current global uncertainty

Let's turn things on their head and approach things with a positive light - where are the shining beacons of opportunity? Picture supplied

Despite all our wishes to remain positive in any way that we can, almost everywhere we look at the moment, there seems to be challenging economic news. Globally we have rising inflation, interest rates chasing closely behind, and the dampening of the property market, with the elephant in the room - the talk of a global recession.



Of course, no one wants to see a recession and if we are not very careful we are in danger of talking ourselves into one. So, let's turn things on their head and approach things with a positive light - where are the shining beacons of opportunity?

In this article, Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst for forex trading at AvaTrade, shares with us his thoughts on where the market opportunities for those who are financially aware to consider and some lower-risk strategies for beginners to also consider.

Financial Advisory: Online trading can present high risks. Never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose. It is always recommended to start your trading journey with a demo account to improve your skills. If you have any doubts about FOREX or commodities trading or copy trading please speak to your financial advisor.

As a bit of background, Naeem works at the front lines of the global currency markets and works closely with traders across the globe and gives us all some great insights into how international traders are viewing the global markets currently.

Why do you think there's so much uncertainty in the global markets at the moment?

Naeem: There are so many forces coming together:

the continuing energy squeeze in Northern Europe brought about by the Ukrainian crisis and Russia no longer being willing to sell gas to most EU countries - it used to supply 40 per cent of Europe's gas.

the EU is having to import the more expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to power its power stations

the rising costs of producing electricity are passed on to consumers. This increases inflation, with governments having to also financially help consumers and industry deal with these massive rises in energy costs.



the underlying inflation associated with the historic government funds to help communities and businesses through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

Together, these mean we are seeing rising commodity prices, rising inflation, and rising interest rates to combat inflation. It means there's a heck of a lot going on.

Where are you seeing the opportunities in global markets at the moment?

Naeem: Traders love volatility. At AvaTrade, our platform enables traders to trade not only Foreign exchange (FOREX) but also commodities such as natural gas and oil. So, with all the events happening in Europe these prices are extremely volatile - and traders love it. We are seeing more and more traders joining our platform to trade these markets.

What skills do you need to trade these opportunities? And can a beginner get started?

Naeem: Trading is not for everyone. It's a skill you have to develop, and it can be risky. It is essential to start to develop your skills in a test environment first with a demo account. When you are ready to trade for real, start with a very small amount to begin with. Most importantly you have to understand the principles of risk management. You also need the discipline to think and trade like a professional following those risk management strategies religiously.

For beginners, we have three ways for them to practice and develop their skills:

1) beginners can easily set up a demo account and start demo trading. Practising with a demo account means you can practice and begin to perfect your skills

2) Beginners can follow a lot of the educational content that is free to view on our website.

3) We also have a special tool that enables all traders, not just beginners, to copy trade with highly experienced traders. Traders can follow along with these experienced traders directly to see what they do and how they do it.

While it can be fun beginners must understand trading can be risky so it is essential to learn the basics first.

How much longer do you think these market opportunities will continue?

Naeem: That's the $64,000 question. At the moment there are so many variables it's just so hard to predict. If the crisis drags on in Ukraine there will be substantial volatility in the commodity markets and FOREX markets for the foreseeable future, and if we see a harsh winter we could see some real challenges.

What do you think will happen if Europe has a really harsh winter?

Naeem: First off the bat, I hope Europe has a mild winter - just for the sake of all the people there. If, however, the winter is a harsh one it's going to get pretty ugly - right across the globe. The harsher the winter the more electricity will be required to heat homes. This could see the price of natural gas and LNG shoot through the roof. We monitor the international news very closely, and various European countries are already talking about the potential of having scheduled blackouts. These blackouts will be bad for industry and consumers alike.

For industry, that means lower output as businesses cannot produce as much without electricity and we may see a rise in corporate failures. This could make the potential for a global recession to be even deeper than first considered. For consumers, this could add even more pain to them. With rising inflation already affecting the cost of living, we could start to see some serious street protests happening. All these effects will affect the global currency markets so we will probably see even more volatility in the FOREX markets as well.

As I said before I really hope it doesn't come to this, but the bottom line is there could be a more prolonged recession and inflation combined - with stagflation a real possibility.

The silver lining from all this is that Europe has already fast-tracked their alternative sources of fuel for the future - so the pain should be relatively short-lived and will hopefully improve as Europe heads into spring and summer next year and with luck, there won't be a repeat of the situation next year.

How do traders get in touch with AvaTrade?

Naeem: Go to our website at AvaTrade.com.au and open an account with us and check out the free training material on the website and try a copy account to follow along with experienced traders to see how they trade the markets. Have fun but please recognise that trading can be very risky