Times Past: November 10, 1988

In a look back at how far Canberra has come and where our society stands now, Canberra's ethics were being questioned on this day in 1988. The controversial decision to not ban X-rated video sales was causing outrage from senators in federal parliament.
In a motion that was raised by the opposition spokesman on the ACT, Senator Robert Hill, said that the government should follow the wishes of the state and commonwealth attorneys-general and ban X-rated videos, which would end the accused hypocrisy in "claiming a commitment" to improving the status of women.
In what could be a little misguided in 2022, there were efforts to safeguard families and improve the standing of women in society.
No one was more passionate about this issue than Senator Lady Bjelke-Petersen. She claimed as a mother and grandmother "any issues which affect women and families rate the highest priority with me".
She continued to say that she was more worried than ever about the future of families in Australia. The caucus decision to not ban the videos in the ACT was "rightly interpreted as a slap on the face for women".
Another senator who was backing the outrage was senator Shirley Walters. She agreed that there was a problem stereotyping women and for the government to have made this decision a priority over tackling violence and domestic violence was "a disgrace". The government has bowed to the people who push X-rated activities.
Part of a counter argument, Senator Collins reiterated that there was no violence in X-rated videos and that money, not the videos, was the exploiter of the vulnerable. Another senator stated that their concerns were about violence, but the X-rated videos in question didn't contain violence.
In essence, the debate around the topic was around censorship versus explicit activities on the screen. To sum it up, society was far more accepting of filmed violence than sex.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.