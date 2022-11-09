The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 10, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 10 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 10, 1988.

In a look back at how far Canberra has come and where our society stands now, Canberra's ethics were being questioned on this day in 1988. The controversial decision to not ban X-rated video sales was causing outrage from senators in federal parliament.

