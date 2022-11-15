The Canberra Times
Five things to do in Canberra this weekend, November 18 to 20, 2022: A disco night and Sense and Sensibility

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 16 2022 - 12:30am
John Whinfield, left and Karina Hudson in Sense and Sensibility. Picture by Maggie Hawkins

1. Sense and Sensibility

Canberra Repertory Society presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel as a romantic comedy. It follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters shortly after their father's sudden death in gossipy 18-century England. The sisters and their mother are left with only a small income and are forced to leave their home and resettle elsewhere. Trying to find love, security and happiness isn't easy. The production is directed by Cate Clelland and is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until December 3. Tickets from canberrarep.org.au.

