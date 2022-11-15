This seven-piece disco and dance band are making their way to the National Arboretum Canberra on Saturday at 7pm to perform disco anthems and dance tracks for you to dance to in your best 1970s threads. There'll be songs by ABBA, Tina Turner, Donna Summer and more other artists of the era. Start the night at sunset on the South Deck from 7pm with DJ Diggz to get into the groove before breaking out on the dance floor in the Village Centre at 8pm. Tickets from nationalarboretum.act.gov.au.

