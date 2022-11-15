Canberra Repertory Society presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel as a romantic comedy. It follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters shortly after their father's sudden death in gossipy 18-century England. The sisters and their mother are left with only a small income and are forced to leave their home and resettle elsewhere. Trying to find love, security and happiness isn't easy. The production is directed by Cate Clelland and is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until December 3. Tickets from canberrarep.org.au.
Calling all beer lovers - Canberra BeerFest is on this week. Set at the picturesque John Dunmore Lang Place, BeerFest is Canberra's ultimate summer festival experience. It welcomes foodies and cicerones (beer's answer to a sommelier) alike to sip and sample their way through more than 200 premium offerings. Sample the latest in brewing trends, innovative creations, cocktail gastronomy, and old faithful favourites. Saturday, 12pm to 6pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
This seven-piece disco and dance band are making their way to the National Arboretum Canberra on Saturday at 7pm to perform disco anthems and dance tracks for you to dance to in your best 1970s threads. There'll be songs by ABBA, Tina Turner, Donna Summer and more other artists of the era. Start the night at sunset on the South Deck from 7pm with DJ Diggz to get into the groove before breaking out on the dance floor in the Village Centre at 8pm. Tickets from nationalarboretum.act.gov.au.
Who doesn't love a bit of LEGO? Head to Thoroughbred Park this weekend and check out everything LEGO at this year's Brick Show. There will be more than 120 exhibitors from across Australia, displaying 200 tables of awesome creations. There will be a massive train layout, dozens of vehicles, a great ball contraption, Technic displays, mosaics, Star Wars displays and historic collections. Come along and check out the displays, interactive activities and LEGO retailers of new and rare sets. Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm. Tickets from canberra.brickshow.au.
This award-winning comedy by Oriel Gray is set in the late 19th century in a small-town Australian newspaper office where the arrival of a female reporter causes something of a sensation. Preview performances are on in the new Mill Theatre - Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. Season is on from November 23 to 30. For tickets go to Humanitix.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
