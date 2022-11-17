Artists Gerry Orkin and David Wong, both Canberrans, celebrate and explore aspects of life in the nation's capital. For Picture Yourself, Orkin in 1985 set up a camera in a canvas boot at public events and invited people to take photos of themselves - this in an age before mobile phones and selfies. The works in Woodlands, Forests, Life, span a decade during which Wong examined the many facets of eucalyptus ecosystems within local nature reserves - their diversity and uniqueness; their conservation; and the people working to understand, restore and protect them. The exhibitions are on until December 17. See: photoaccess.org.au.

