Artists Gerry Orkin and David Wong, both Canberrans, celebrate and explore aspects of life in the nation's capital. For Picture Yourself, Orkin in 1985 set up a camera in a canvas boot at public events and invited people to take photos of themselves - this in an age before mobile phones and selfies. The works in Woodlands, Forests, Life, span a decade during which Wong examined the many facets of eucalyptus ecosystems within local nature reserves - their diversity and uniqueness; their conservation; and the people working to understand, restore and protect them. The exhibitions are on until December 17. See: photoaccess.org.au.
Echo Theatre presents Yasmnia Rexza's comedy of manners without the manners. When two sets of parents meet to deal with an incident between their children, it all starts politely enough, but soon the gloves are off and they descend into name-calling, hysteria, recriminations and tantrums. The play - with coarse language and adult themes - is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from November 23 to 26. See: theq.net.au.
Canberran Rebecca Duke is one of the three finalists for Canberra Youth Theatre's Emerging Playwright Commission for 2022, along with Jamie Hornsby (South Australia) and Honor Webster-Mannison (Victoria). The winner of the $16,000 commission will be announced at the youth theatre's 2023 season launch on December 7.
Actor, director and writer Richard E. Grant's breakthrough role was in the 1987 cult classic Withnail and I. Since then, he's been in Doctor Who, Downtown Abbey and more film, TV and stage projects. Now he's coming to the Canberra Theatre on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Grant will tell stories about his life and career to celebrate the publication of his new book, A Pocketful of Happiness. Before his wife Joan died in 2021, after they'd spent nearly 40 years together, she set him a challenge: to find a pocketful of happiness in every day. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel that follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters, shortly after their father's sudden death in gossipy 18-century England. The sisters and their mother are left with only a small income and are forced to leave their home and resettle elsewhere. Trying to find love, security and happiness isn't easy. The production is directed by Cate Clelland. Sense and Sensibility is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until December 3. See: canberrarep.org.au.
This show, subtitled A Salute to Roy Orbison, is billed as being officially endorsed and presented by the music legend's son, Wesley. John Stephan will be paying homage to "The Big O", performing hits like Pretty Woman, Blue Bayou, Only the Lonely and more. The performance also includes tributes to Glen Campbell, John Denver and Gene Pitney. It's on at the "B", Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall, on Friday at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
Polyester (M, 1981, 86 minutes) is John Waters' comic tribute to the Hollywood "woman's picture". Housewife Francine Fishpaw (Divine) is trying to maintain both her sanity and her dysfunctional family. For its original release, John Waters designed Odorama - a new version of scratch 'n' sniff - and the archive has created its own cards with spots numbered one to 10 to scratch when the corresponding number flashes on screen. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Friday, 8pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
The singer and songwriter is launching her eighth album, Waiting to Fly, at The Street Theatre on Saturday at 7.30pm with a rare ensemble performance. Waiting to Fly was conceived and born out of repeated lockdowns and isolation. Partly funded by an ArtsACT Home Front Grant, Richards used the time to learn to record and produce in her home studio. This evening will be a musical celebration of "taking flight" with songs and stories drawn from the new album and previous albums. See: thestreet.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
