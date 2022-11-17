The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in Canberra's arts scene from November 19, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:34am, first published November 17 2022 - 12:00pm
David Wong, Bruce Ridge, 2021. Picture supplied

Two new shows at PhotoAccess

Artists Gerry Orkin and David Wong, both Canberrans, celebrate and explore aspects of life in the nation's capital. For Picture Yourself, Orkin in 1985 set up a camera in a canvas boot at public events and invited people to take photos of themselves - this in an age before mobile phones and selfies. The works in Woodlands, Forests, Life, span a decade during which Wong examined the many facets of eucalyptus ecosystems within local nature reserves - their diversity and uniqueness; their conservation; and the people working to understand, restore and protect them. The exhibitions are on until December 17. See: photoaccess.org.au.

