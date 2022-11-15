The right rock songs show off subs as good as any EDM track

Whether you're on a road trip, heading out with mates or even just heading to work, if you've gone to the trouble of adding a decent subwoofer to your sound system you'll inevitably start gravitating towards music that takes advantage of its capabilities.
Fear not however, because you do not need to resort to electronic dance music (EDM) in order to achieve this.
This is obviously going to reveal something about my taste here but, having done some testing, I have come up with a number of suggestions to add to your in-car playlist so that you can audibly enjoy the physical efforts that drummers put into their kick pedals.
Actually, it is at this point that I should probably give a health warning.
It's surprisingly easy to damage your hearing, so look after it. In fact, if you're reading this online, I'll put the link here for an earlier story explaining why this genuinely matters.
In short though, hearing damage works kind of the same as temperature burning your skin. The more intense (hotter) something is, the less time it takes to burn. Same for sound; the louder it is, the less time it takes to cause permanent hearing loss.
Actually, many of us think of this like looking at a solar eclipse; you never do it directly. Instead, cranking it up to test its capabilities involves parking away from a built-up area, getting out, opening the doors, and using the remote (and/or controlling the tracks on a Bluetooth device). And then not doing it for so long that you run the battery flat.
So, with that said, here are some suggestions to reveal just how well your car was put together (you're sure to hear various things vibrate, which is also what the outside world will hear when you go past).
Between the albums Hybrid Theory and Meteora by Linkin Park there are several tracks such as 'Points of authority' or 'Don't stay' that will let a subwoofer show its value (because the bass is about as clean as you're going to get in rock music, since the low end isn't cluttered or overwhelmed with multiple frequencies all at once).
For something Australian try 'A jar labelled small' (and a few others) by Killing Heidi.
For something without lyrics that sounds dark but calm, 'March of the Stroggs' from the Quake II soundtrack is worth a try.
Also related to gaming, in 2011 while browsing AmigaRemix.com looking for old gaming themes played on real instruments I found a metal version of 'Last Ninja 2' (Central Park) arranged by Aki Jarvinen that shakes the earth with the right system.
People like to rag on Nickleback a lot, and for good reason in many cases, but don't let that stop you putting 'This means war' through a decent system. Or for something that sort-of counts as Christian hard rock, look up either 'Hero' or 'Monster' by Skillet.
If you're into a bit of Asian pop, switch to Asian rock with Band-Maid. Pretty much anything they perform is gold, but start with 'Choose me' or 'Thrill' and go from there. If you want something your mates might have heard of, go for 'Megitsune' or 'Karate' by Babymetal.
Something else you may have actually heard before (at least if you were a Triple J listener years ago) is 'Benzin' by Rammstein (among their many other tracks).
Also on the heavier side is the entire discography of Disturbed. Some of their earlier, and original, tracks are NSFW but 'Pain Redefined' is fit to broadcast. So is 'Another way to die' if you're interested in explaining the climate change metaphors behind the lyrics to a climate denier in your life. If you want something your parents will know the lyrics to, put on their cover of 'Land of confusion'.
Even more retro are various original releases, such as 'Unskinny bop' by Poison, 'Same 'ol situation' by Motley Crue, and 'You could be mine' by Guns 'n' Roses (among others by each band). Although these may all seem a little soft in this company.
If you've ever wondered what it would have sounded like if Delta Goodrem and any-Westlife-singer-you-can't-remember-the-name-of had joined Parkway Drive to perform the non-growled lyrics (and, well, who hasn't?) then 'Call out my name' by Amaranthe should be a good test of your system.
And, Parkway Drive's own protest song 'Devil's calling' is a good sub' workout too.
