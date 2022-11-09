Eighties rock legends Noiseworks perform on Thursday night at the Canberra Theatre Centre on their perfectly-named Take Me Back tour.
There are still some seats left, but not many, so be quick to book.
The tour is a tribute to the band's guitarist Stuart "Chet" Fraser who passed away in 2019.
Former Southern Sons frontman Jack Jones has joined the tour in honour of Chet.
Noiseworks frontman, the one-and-only Jon Stevens, will also be there.
This is Noiseworks' only Canberra show, the band playing its classic hits Touch, No Lies, Hot Chilli Woman and Take Me Back.
