Hey sandalwood, it's about time we met

A new Australian skincare brand is on a mission to change the perception of sandalwood, elevating its ancient status so it sits alongside other active skincare ingredients. About Time We Met is a gender-neutral collection of nine products, including an oil, serum and cleanser. Here's the lowdown on the new kid on the block.
Behind the brand
About Time We Met has been developed under the mother brand Quintis Sandalwood, which has dedicated the past 20 years to producing and advocating for an ethical supply of Indian Sandalwood to combat illegal poaching and harvesting of the ancient tree in India.
The company now manages the largest Indian sandalwood plantation in the world, spanning 12,000 hectares across Northern Australia with more than 5.5 million trees.
Why sandalwood?
According to Quintis Sandalwood, it is one of the world's most luxurious essential oils, and has been used for centuries in therapeutic and traditional practices such as Chinese medicine and Ayurveda. There is significant research supporting sandalwood's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-tyrosinase benefits.
The company also conducted its own research to reveal sandalwood is a more effective antioxidant than vitamin E in protecting skin against damage caused by blue light and pollution.
The name
About Time We Met recognises the use of sandalwood in skincare centuries ago and is about reintroducing the ingredient in modern day. The team at Quintis Sandalwood say it's about time modern day skincare enthusiasts meet this incredible skincare ingredient.
"Once people meet sandalwood and the product range, they will become the best of friends because of how good their skin looks and feels. It's a friendship that's warm in nature, inclusive and accepting, so as to not perfect problems, but champion the skin you're in."
