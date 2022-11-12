The Canberra Times

Hey sandalwood, it's about time we met

November 12 2022 - 12:30pm
About Time We Met aims to give sandalwood the recognition it deserves in modern times, given its cosmetic capabilities. Picture supplied.

A new Australian skincare brand is on a mission to change the perception of sandalwood, elevating its ancient status so it sits alongside other active skincare ingredients. About Time We Met is a gender-neutral collection of nine products, including an oil, serum and cleanser. Here's the lowdown on the new kid on the block.

