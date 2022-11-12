Canberra's veterinary staff and animal rescue volunteers are witnessing two extremes of post-pandemic pet ownership.
While pensioners go without food for their beloved soulmate pets, others opt to euthanise designer COVID puppies because they have become "inconvenient", one rescue worker says.
After an influx of emaciated dogs were handed into RSPCA ACT, the shocked organisation begged Canberra pet owners struggling with money to ask for support.
But Canberra's tightly connected rescue community say while they are receiving many more requests for help, finding support is easy as one phone call.
Everyone in the veterinary community is familiar with economic euthanasia, vet nurse and president of Pet Crisis Support ACT Nicky Hunt said.
"A lot of people who come in who have their pet with a treatable condition but are unable to afford treatment. They think that the only option they have to euthanise that pet because they don't want them to suffer," she said.
"It's more common than people realise."
Ms Hunt said it could be hard for vet staff to know when pet owners were lying about their animal's behaviour or condition.
"We have to take that at face value [but] the dog may just be an inconvenience to some people or they can't afford it," she said.
"Especially after COVID, they buy these crossbreed Oodle dogs, and they say, 'We bought it because it's supposed to be hypoallergenic and it's shedding and my child's allergic to it'.
"[That's] where we try and steer them away from a decision to just put an animal down because it's not convenient anymore."
Pet Crisis Support ACT started when Canberra vet Dr Eloise Bright noticed clients were asking to put down healthy animals because they couldn't afford medical treatment, Ms Hunt said.
The organisation offers free and subsidised pet medical care for people on Centrelink payments.
Ms Hunt said this year the group saw three times more applications for help since starting in 2009.
"Cost of living and cost of care is going up, and we have seen a massive increase in applications for help," she said.
While emaciated dogs made headlines last week, Ms Hunt and Rainbow Paws president Natarsha Lawrence said they were more likely to see hungry pet owners who go without so their animals were fed.
Rainbow Paws provides free pet food and other goods for Canberra pet owners.
READ MORE:
They distribute pet food to 16 community pantries and directly deliver food to people who cannot access a pantry.
"[That] is why we deliver food to pantries, so that way if they need food, they can go get some for themselves and some of their pets as well," she said.
Ms Hunt said she saw people go without their own medications so they could pay for their pets' vet care.
While many people just need some help to get through a temporary financial situation, others may decide they cannot afford to keep their animal long-term.
There are multiple organisations in the ACT and surrounds who take in rescue pets, and many will "move mountains" to ensure animals aren't put down, Ms Hunt said.
"If I was looking to surrender a dog, then the rescue groups will be the first ones I would go to because, as I said, they'll move mountains," she said.
"They have them in foster homes, and then they put a lot of work into rehabilitation, getting them fit and out for adoption to try and get them their forever home."
These rescues include the ACT Rescue and Foster group, which takes dogs, Canberra Pet Rescue for cats and the Rabbit Sanctuary for bunnies.
The RSPCA, Domestic Animal Services (Canberra pound) and Queanbeyan pound also take surrenders.
Surrender fees, which can put people off reaching out, are sometimes waived, Ms Hunt said.
Ms Lawrence said the Canberra rescues, pounds and the RSPCA were interconnected and worked together, often with local vets.
"Just contact someone, and we all work together, and we will figure out a way to help," she said.
RSPCA ACT
Rainbow Paws
ACT Pet Crisis Support
Pets and Positive Ageing
ACT Rescue and Foster
Canberra Pet Rescue
Best Friends Pet Rescue
Rabbit Sanctuary
Canberra Dog Rehoming List
Domestic Animal Services
Queanbeyan pound
Pets In The Park
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.