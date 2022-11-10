Canberra's speed traps are turning tourists off the capital

I do not foresee that I will in future require any further credit beyond the current facilities I have, so would like to put an indefinite block on access to my credit rating, to be removed only at my specific request. I can't see why this is not allowed, given that the primary losers of anyone accessing credit in my name will be the financial institutions giving the credit. I could, however, be severely inconvenienced by such institutions attempting to get me to reimburse them for their folly.