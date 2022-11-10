The Canberra Times
Canberra's speed traps are turning tourists off the capital

By Letters to the Editor
November 11 2022 - 5:45am
Leaving Canberra with hundreds of dollars in speeding fines can leave a sour taste. Picture by Graham Tidy

Do Canberra's traffic rules have the policy objective of reducing the number of visitors to the nation's capital who drive a car? A Canberra native, I learnt to drive in Canberra. No speeding offences before I left to live in Sydney. No speeding offences over the decades as I returned to my home town many times a year. Until 2022.

