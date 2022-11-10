Canberra's speed traps are turning tourists off the capital

Do Canberra's traffic rules have the policy objective of reducing the number of visitors to the nation's capital who drive a car? A Canberra native, I learnt to drive in Canberra. No speeding offences before I left to live in Sydney. No speeding offences over the decades as I returned to my home town many times a year. Until 2022.
I make this public admission that I have - so far I fear - received four speeding offences in the ACT this year caught on camera. Each at different places and all at specific speeds less than 10km/h over the limit so the cameras are well-honed to get the supposed exact speed. Two were school zones caught in the 40s and, heck, what to say about protecting school children.
Mea culpa. I clearly didn't apply the brakes appropriately to slow from 60km/h to 40km/h in law-abiding time. But the others were on 100km/h motorways entering and exiting the nation's capital.
I don't recall seeing warning signs about speed cameras or I'm sure I would have applied the brakes to get from 110km/h to 100km/h in Canberra time. By comparison, I have been a law-abiding citizen in a motor car in NSW with no speeding offences in 2022.
Needless to say, I am not feeling very welcome home anymore. Sorry Dad, I'll find another way. Apparently, Canberra's legislature is to be congratulated for meeting its policy purpose of deterrence of visitors driving cars - whilst of course, raising significant revenue.
Being a customer of both Optus and Medibank, I am concerned to protect my identity from malicious use.
I am reasonably comfortable that I can protect myself from scam attempts to get at my financial resources.
There is one area, however, where I am going to find it onerous if not impossible to protect my identity. This is to stop possessors of my details from Optus and Medibank accessing credit in my name, without my knowledge. I have blocked access to my credit rating at the three agencies, but find to my astonishment that such a blockage is only valid for 21 days and will then need to be renewed, I assume for only another 21 days at a time.
I do not foresee that I will in future require any further credit beyond the current facilities I have, so would like to put an indefinite block on access to my credit rating, to be removed only at my specific request. I can't see why this is not allowed, given that the primary losers of anyone accessing credit in my name will be the financial institutions giving the credit. I could, however, be severely inconvenienced by such institutions attempting to get me to reimburse them for their folly.
If letters to Canberra publications are anything to judge by, Canberrans are at least 10 to one against having their rates used to fund the tram to Woden. However, the Barr-Rattenbury government seems determined to ignore public opinion and forge on regardless with this extravagant and disruptive vanity project.
The cost of the already obsolete light rail will be approximately $750 per person in the ACT, even without extending it beyond Woden.
Canberrans are not by nature particularly militant, but one simple protest option would be to withhold rates and land tax payments. If enough people withhold them, it would be guaranteed to attract the government's attention.
In contrast to the view of your correspondent Jim Graham (Letters, November 8), a strong case can be made that Australia should support Russia in its defence of the two independent states of Donetsk and Luhansk. These then Oblasts broke away from Ukraine after the national socialists in 2014 staged a coup in Kyiv to impose their culture on all people of the nation. The population in these now two states are entitled to have their own Russian Orthodox religion and Rus language.
When in 1917 the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was established, and later became a founding nation of the USSR and UN, the fundamental policy was that each Oblast could retain its own culture. In 2014 the national socialists in the west of the country, who had supported Germany in WWII, staged a coup to establish their culture as the only one in Ukraine. The two Oblasts in the east morally objected and broke away to maintain their cultural and religious heritage.
Russia has no interest in occupying Ukraine. As frequently stated, it only intends to support the two states whose people democratically voted for independence. Australia as a democratic nation should actively support Russia in defending the religious and language culture of now two independent states.
What are the views of the Russian Orthodox churches in Australia in relation to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine?
On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists in Russia. In his first Sunday sermon after the order, the Moscow Patriarch Kirill said Russians who die during military duty were committing an act of "sacrifice" that "washes away all sins", according to an English translation.
The Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) stands alone among the faiths of the World Council of Churches for not only its support of the invasion but its actual promotion, despite mounting evidence of its naked brutality and its sheer disregard for human life.
The Australian ROC is part of the Moscow Patriarchate. Where does it stand?
To date, the value of Australia's total support for Ukraine is $655 million, including $475 million in aid. Australia is one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the defence of Ukraine.
In view of Australia's substantial moral and financial commitment to Ukraine, the opinions held by the Australian ROCs and their messages communicated to their parishioners should bear scrutiny by the Australian government.
While the Albanese government is seeking to get selected legislation passed quickly, it also has plenty to do and needs to be acting with great urgency on energy, the cost of living, and of doing business, as well as climate.
A good start would be to address the issue of multinational gas companies making massive profits and paying minimal tax in Australia. If there was reasonable revenue from Australian natural resources, it could help fund rapid electrification of households and gas-reliant businesses to reduce emissions and costs. This, like other things on the public agenda, requires money to match the talk!
Two articles in your November 7 edition caught my eye: the inability of humanitarian rescue ships to offload most of their "cargo" of about 1000 asylum seekers in European ports ("Only 'vulnerable' accepted at Italian ports", p11), and your editorial, which noted that illegal immigration was out of control in southern US.
Developed nations simply cannot handle the number of people who want to come. There are now 11 million illegal immigrants living in the US, and the federal courts processing immigration claims are overwhelmed. Italy's response to the problem of illegal immigration was to elect a far-right politician as president, Giorgia Meloni. I am appalled, but Italy is a democratic state.
Signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention must abide by its basic precept that those fearing persecution must be allowed refuge. The vast majority of illegal immigrants, however, are simply trying to escape poverty. The only answer lies in greatly increased foreign aid to alleviate poverty in the source countries.
Just when nuclear power generation appeared to be generally considered to be out of date, dangerous and relatively expensive, the debate is being revived in some quarters here in Australia, of all places, a country that might be an energy superpower in the coming era of renewable technology ("ANU wants key role in nuclear ambitions", November 9). Oliver Raymond (Letters, November 7) analyses the problems associated with nuclear power, a long list enough to deter further discussion.
There is one point Raymond does not mention. "Atoms for peace" was the deceptive way nuclear power was presented to the British public, and there was no mention that in the course of operation of these nuclear power stations there was produced as a by-product of their operation plutonium, the alternative active ingredient in atom bombs.
Making weapons-grade uranium from the ore is a complex process. No such problem with plutonium, which comes ready-made, produced in all the world's nuclear reactors, a large and growing security problem.
Ernst Wilheim (Letters, November 8) rightly draws attention to Bob Ellicott's contribution to administrative law. In fairness, he should also have mentioned the significant role of his then boss, the late Lindsay Curtis AM.
The normally unfappable Senator Sterle has let his mouth get him in trouble. That is the power of Bridget McKenzie. McKenzie's boorish brand of flapdoodle was delivered, not by a woman, but by an opposition frontbencher. Why can't the Sterle's of the world learn to say (eg) "child" instead of "girl" or "boy"? Then there would be nothing wrong, would there?
Jorge Gapella (Letters, November 10) has obviously not been travelling to Sydney on the Hume Highway or any other concrete road in New South Wales. They are far from "durable'', being regularly patched and repaired as they break up and disintegrate. They are a disgrace to the state.
I am a Medibanker and I don't like my private information made public and I don't like Medibank to pay hackers. I think we need a compromise. My humble opinion is, Medibank should offer the hackers and their extended family 10 per cent discount on membership and waive the waiting period to qualify for a rebate. A win-win situation.
In response to John Webster's comment regarding 240-volt powerpoints and electric vehicles, (November 10) he is technically right but factually wrong as every EV manufactured worldwide has a built-in converter.
Why is the Barr government hell-bent on taking away our community's land for the sake of commercial developers? The Southern Cross Club has its eyes on the land where the Woden Pitch & Putt was located. These clubs make millions of dollars a year causing misery to many families. The cash-cow has become exceedingly greedy.
John Webster (Letters, November 10) says a 240V outlet is no good for charging an EV. There are lots of ways to charge my car (a Tesla) but I prefer to just plug it in to an ordinary power point in the garage. It's slower than other methods but about four hours plugged in sets it up for my typical day, and I can usually do this when the sun is shining on the solar panels.
While it is generally an excellent idea, the decision by the ACT government to require all rental properties to have ceiling insulation does not provide for houses that do not have space to insert the insulation.
Some houses, such as some mid-century ones, have cathedral ceilings with tiles laid directly on batons on the ceilings. To meet the new requirement would necessitate a total removal and replacement of the roof. A solution could be for those houses to be required to notify in any rent advertisement that it could not meet the requirements.
