I knew November wouldn't let us down. Just when spring looked like being a write-off for anglers, the best month on the fishing calendar is coming to the rescue.
It's all starting on the coast, with rapidly clearing conditions and rising water temperatures bringing a raft of popular species on the bite.
Big estuary systems like the Clyde River are clear enough to productively fish for the first time in weeks.
Mulloway, flathead and bream activity has increased this week as the coffee-coloured water is flushed out to sea.
The run of mild weather we're experiencing will warm up the shallows in all the coastal systems, coaxing flathead and whiting out onto the flats.
The flattie fishing is already solid in estuaries such as Tuross, Wagonga Inlet and St Georges Basin. Expect it to go up a notch in the back-half of this month.
There are some big silver trevally around - try the Moruya River, Merimbula Lake or Mogareeka Inlet.
The South Coast beaches are thick with salmon schools. Sharks are close behind, too - mainly bronze whalers.
Stretches of surf between Narooma and Tathra have been especially productive.
Walk your favourite beach with a light surf rod and cast lures into likely looking gutters - a fish or two will eventually climb on.
The best offshore fishing right now is for snapper and gummy sharks over the shallow reefs and gravel patches.
There's a bit of freshwater action unfolding locally.
Persistent anglers are landing a few golden perch, small cod and redfin from Lake Burley Griffin, Yerrabi Pond and Jerrabomberra Pond.
As the water quality improves, Canberra's lakes should fire-up ahead of summer - provided we don't get any more flooding.
