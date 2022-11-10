The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Canberra Raiders' complete 2023 NRL draw revealed

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 10 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Stuart's men snuck into the finals this year, but they're aiming higher in 2023. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says his Green Machine are a top-four side and he's been given the perfect opportunity to launch a 2023 bid to show they're exactly that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.