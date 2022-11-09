Senate estimates will turn its gaze firmly overseas on Thursday as Foreign Affairs Department officials front hearings on day five.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, once the premier inquisitor of the parliamentary hearings, will today sit on the other side of the table as she faces questions about Australia's stance on geopolitical matters and the nation's relationship with neighbouring regions.
The appearance of Reserve Bank officials in the economics committee will also give senators the chance to question the institution on its latest forecasts and monetary policy decisions.
We'll deliver the breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest Senate estimates developments, controversies and absurdities. Stay tuned in here.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
