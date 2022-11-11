It's not only plastic in the food industry that worries Julie. "I'm just as worried about the overuse of plastics in the health industry. It's quite astonishing how many disposable items are used all the time. What did they do before plastic/disposable items? My parents-in-law in the UK could never accept how many plastic bags we accumulated when grocery shopping. Mum used to want to take the better ones home as they didn't get any. But on a brighter, more hopeful note, my children and their little children are all into reuse, recycle and rarely use plastics. One has got into pottery in a big way, and gardening vegetables. Look forward to your email every day."