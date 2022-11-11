This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He'd shamble into the chaos of a noisy classroom, stroking his beard and pushing aside a few stray strands of shoulder-length dark hair. Then he'd hitch up the blue jeans he always wore, turn to us with a smile and unleash a little magic.
Within seconds all those chattering girls clutching textbooks plastered with photographs of the Bay City Rollers and all those pimply-faced boys racked by jolts of adolescent testosterone would fall silent.
Just like that. Mr Blair was different to other teachers. He was from Chicago and could have passed for a roadie for a heavy metal band. His deep American voice was exotic and often hypnotic to a room of Australian public high school kids in the mid-1970s. But it wasn't so much his accent that quietened the room. It was what he said.
Mr Blair wasn't interested in textbooks or the rigid discipline demanded by other teachers. He must have mystified our school principal, a stern, bloodless man as devoted to rules and tradition as he was to the suit and vest he wore on scorching summer days.
It didn't matter if the subject was English, Geography or History. Mr Blair's lessons were like Bruce Springsteen songs. He'd hold us captive with tales of lonely roads and busted dreams and broken neighbourhoods doused in crushing futility. He slapped flesh and blood on the bleached bones of the past and injected colour into so many dreary black and white subjects. He was a natural storyteller and by the time the class bell rang 50 minutes later he'd have reached a soul-soaring crescendo that left you wanting more.
Yeah, he was that good.
Mr Blair's voice has been echoing in my head following last week's announcement by the Albanese government that it will trial new ways to reduce teacher workloads and increase the time they devote to actual teaching.
With up to 50 per cent of disenchanted teachers choosing to leave the profession in their first five years, Australia is forecast to experience a shortfall of 4000 teachers by 2025.
Who can blame them for wanting to escape from those increasingly crowded classrooms? Teachers will readily tell you about the numbing workload, the red tape, the poor pay, the lack of a clear career path and the occasional hostility of parents who treat them like babysitters. And try winning over a group of listless students who don't want to be there but are skilled in sensing hesitation and fear in a nervous teacher.
The only comparable experience is placing a cautious hand in a tank of piranhas high on the scent of blood.
Australia's academic standards have been stagnant or in decline for years, according to the results of most national testing programs. We're all to blame. Teaching is a profession long suffocated by public indifference and aloof bureaucrats who have turned the classroom into yet another soulless workplace where originality is too often choked by management edicts and processes.
The challenge lies not just in restoring respect for teaching through a $10 million advertising campaign, as recommended by a recent government-funded review, or with a nationwide recruiting drive.
The critical task is to create an environment where aspiring teachers with a driving desire to make a difference can flourish and be free of current restraints. Slashing their constant paperwork demands and ending the way syllabuses are used as weapons in our petty culture wars would be a big start.
But how do we lure more individuals into the profession like Mr Blair? Inspiring teachers are rare. It's why we celebrate them in so many books and Hollywood movies. Great teachers encourage us to be curious, to question, to be sceptical but not cynical. They make us want to be better. And the best of them have a knack for convincing a school of frenzied piranhas to eat out of their hand.
Many years after I left high school, a handwritten letter arrived for me at the daily newspaper where I worked. Mr Blair had just read something I'd written and couldn't help but leave me with a final lesson.
"Keep telling stories about people," he told me in his scrawled longhand. "It's the only real way we learn things."
He was right. But perhaps out of modesty he failed to add that having a great teacher is a damn good start.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Did you have a teacher who inspired you or even changed your life? How do we convince more of them to remain in their profession? And if you are or have been a teacher, tell us about your experiences in the education system. Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Employees will soon be closer to accessing multi-employer bargaining to get higher wages, with workplace laws passing the lower house. However, large hurdles still remain for the industrial relations changes, with warnings small businesses will be impacted. The workplace laws passed the House of Representatives yesterday, following a late-night debate on Wednesday. Debate on the laws is set to head to the Senate later this month, but there are just eight sitting days remaining before Parliament rises for the year.
- Less than half of all teaching students will complete their education degree within six years, if at all. A Senate committee has heard the nationwide teacher shortage has been exacerbated by a dearth of interest in education. Between 2017 and 2020, the number of students starting teaching degrees declined by 8 per cent, and those completing their courses fell 17 per cent. Now, 48 per cent of those who start a three-year education degree will finish within six years.
- The government will review the priority visas given to locally employed Afghans who helped Australia during two decades of war. The program was established a decade ago and has supported more than 2300 Afghans and their families to settle in Australia. The Albanese government accused the former government of failing to implement the program effectively. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia had a moral obligation to help Afghans who supported its soldiers.
THEY SAID IT: "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward.
YOU SAID IT: Not so fantastic plastic and what needs to be done to limit this scourge of modern life.
Elaine says: "I try to recycle everything but how does one buy unwrapped bread or cheese, for instance, or meat, milk and vegetables? I use a hessian bag to carry them home. I agree, plastic is the modern curse."
It's not only plastic in the food industry that worries Julie. "I'm just as worried about the overuse of plastics in the health industry. It's quite astonishing how many disposable items are used all the time. What did they do before plastic/disposable items? My parents-in-law in the UK could never accept how many plastic bags we accumulated when grocery shopping. Mum used to want to take the better ones home as they didn't get any. But on a brighter, more hopeful note, my children and their little children are all into reuse, recycle and rarely use plastics. One has got into pottery in a big way, and gardening vegetables. Look forward to your email every day."
Kerry, who used to take all the plastic back to Woolworths before the recycling scheme was suspended, says: "I am all for banning plastic bags in the supermarkets. There is no need to place bananas, oranges etc in plastic bags to take through the checkout. Virtually all the other items in my trolley are covered in plastic. Where is responsible packaging from all the suppliers? Most of us consumers really do want to reduce our plastic use, however most of the time we have no choice. Come on, state and federal governments, responsible packaging isn't even on the radar for most suppliers. Flashy packaging doesn't make food taste any better."
Irene says consumers do have a role to play. "It's up to us to change our ways. We need re-educating. A few suggestions: use a plate over a container when microwaving. Reusable multiple-sized (shower caps) are available from The Reject Shop to cover refrigerated containers. Have a designated bag for vegetables when shopping. Only buy loose items, I have seen this done already. Re-education is the key, we have forgotten what's best for us and the environment."
Never buy mushrooms in plastics, says SPM. Use the paper bags that should be provided. "The most egregious example of single use plastic: the machines that wrap suitcases at airports for 'security'. These should be banned immediately worldwide. Love your work, will Fiona do a calendar?"
William says: "I lived in Italy for many years and they still put fresh food in paper when we insist on plastic. Mortadella is cut onto a sheet of clean grease-proof paper and then wrapped in butcher's paper. What happens here infuriates me."
Like this old Echidna, Murray remembers it wasn't always this way. "I remember when we got some of our fresh vegetables from the local greengrocer and our meat from the local butcher in paper bags and our milk in glass bottles - almost no plastic containers at all. I don't believe a lot of the stuff we put in our recycle bin actually gets recycled and much more of our packaging needs to be recycled than is currently. While it may be convenient for governments and big corporations, centralisation of our produce distribution centres in our capital cities has only worsened the problems. The quality and longevity of our produce has suffered, as has our health, all in the name of convenience."
Therese says: "The stuff we put in our recycling bins is apparently not recycled. I watched in horror last Friday as our local garbologists collected both our red bin and recycling bin and emptied them into one truck. I complained to Central Coast Council to no avail. I love the Echidna. Thank you."
Stafford sees a great irony. "You can't walk 10 metres in Canberra without coming across plastic waste in all its forms, wrappers from chip and chocolate bars, icy poles wrappers, plastic bags, plastic from building sites, plastic wrap from products made of plastic, you get the picture. What to do about it though? Perhaps as a start, big grocery and department stores could get on the front foot and actively push back against over-packaging and demand their suppliers reduce its use. I am also bemused (actually angered) by the fact that products with a shelf life of a week (like bread) are wrapped in a product (plastic) that takes decades to break down."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.