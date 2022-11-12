There's nothing like a working holiday and the trend has accelerated

There's nothing better than going to work after a lovely hike. No, hang on, that sounds wrong.
There's nothing better than having a lovely hike before work. Yes, that's better, isn't it?
I guess it all depends on how you look at things. And, up here in the Blue Mountains, I'm taking the optimistic approach, inspired by the highs of the eucalyptus-covered peaks, rather than the lows of the fern gullies in the valley.
Because my days are a mixture of both travel and work, leisure and business, and I'm determined to make it feel like a holiday.
The idea of a 'working holiday' meant something very different years ago, when the term almost exclusively referred to young people picking up jobs overseas to keep paying for extended trips.
Now, with technology giving many employees the ability to work from anywhere, and the pandemic proving how beneficial it can be, people of all ages and professions are able to continue doing their job while they're away from home.
Log on for a meeting from the resort in Fiji, spend the day writing a report before you hit the streets of Paris for dinner, squeeze your week's workload into three days and then go camping in Yellowstone with the other four.
Of course, a holiday doesn't have to be a far-flung exotic destination ... in fact, it's often more relaxing when it's not. Which brings me to the Blue Mountains, where the YHA has just this week launched a new co-working space within its accommodation complex in Katoomba.
Sun streams through the windows in the afternoon, natural light flooding the room of about 10 desks spread out along the walls, with a small kitchenette in the corner. Separate from the main common areas of the hostel, it's refreshingly quiet, regardless of what else is happening here.
Not that the Blue Mountains YHA is party central. In general, YHAs in Australia have tried to shift from being 'youth' hostels to trying to offer affordable accommodation for every type of visitor, with a mix of private and dormitory rooms.
This approach has been particularly successful in the Blue Mountains, where I find myself checking in at the same time as a group of older women here for a few days of walking, for example.
And now, with the new co-working space, it's a professional crowd the YHA is trying to attract ... and not necessarily an international one.
If you're one of those employees who is still working for home five days a week, this could be aimed at you. Why not work from the Blue Mountains for a week instead, finding time to do some walks between meetings, or popping out for afternoon tea in Leura.
It's just $239 for a week of dorm accommodation with 24-hour access to the co-working space, or $789 for a private room instead. You can also just pay to use the co-working space and find accommodation elsewhere.
Even before the pandemic, the idea of hybrid work and accommodation spaces were already appearing around the world, mainly aimed at 'digital nomads'. But the trend has only accelerated as more people have found the ability to work remotely (as well as its joys).
For example, there's the suave Eaton hotel in Washington DC, that has established a cultural centre for the hippest of designers alongside its massive co-working space; the cheeky Mama Shelter hotel chain (that proudly advertises its rooms include free X-rated movies) with almost a dozen locations in Europe that include meeting rooms and quiet quirky spaces to get some work done; and Outpost in Bali, which has four trendy locations where it's not just accommodation and offices, it's also yoga and surfing.
Australia has been a bit slow to the party, so it's great to see the YHA moving into this space, with plans for a Byron Bay and Central Sydney co-working offering as well. But the facilities are still relatively basic and will appeal more to the budget remote worker than those willing to invest in a stylish environment.
For something a bit more design-focused, the Selina hostel/hotel brand has now expanded into Australia with co-living properties in Brisbane and Melbourne.
There's still also definitely a market for the higher-end of professionals - possibly older or better remunerated than the stereotypical digital nomad - who may just want to get away from home for a week but stay connected to the office.
Quay Perth offers just that, with 80 boutique rooms, a great restaurant, and co-working desks with a view across the Swan River.
Lyf Collingwood doesn't just have space to work, it also provides snacks and barista coffee (it is Melbourne, after all). And there are always more appearing across the country all the time.
Is this style of combining work and travel here to stay, or is this just a hangover from the pandemic?
As someone who spent many years combining the two well before we thought our borders could be locked down, I can tell you that it's not a great way to have a holiday. Part of getting away from it all is to actually get away from it all, and even a few hours on the laptop breaks the magic.
But, on the other hand, it's a great way to have a job. We only have so much time on this planet so let's maximise how much of it we see, and work to live not live to work.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
