America turns away from Donald Trump

By The Canberra Times
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:30am
Former president Donald Trump is keeping up appearances despite his publicly-backed candidates failing at the mid-terms. Picture Getty Images

There is some cause for rejoicing after the mid-term elections in the United States: candidates supported by former president Donald Trump did badly.

