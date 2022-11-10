We used to close shops all day on Anzac Day to stop as a community to remember the sacrifices of our veterans, as well as the contribution of our current men and women in the armed forces. But at some stage, retailers pushed for 'business as usual' on Anzac Day and so now shops only close for half a day in the ACT and NSW, and the remembrance is pushed aside at 1pm as the shop doors are thrown open again in pursuit of profit.