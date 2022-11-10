The Canberra Times
Bernie Smith | Meaning of Remembrance and Anzac Day risks being lost with shops open in NSW and ACT

By Bernie Smith
November 11 2022 - 5:30am
Events like Remembrance Day, something that makes Australia what it is, have been consigned to the winds of history. Picture Getty Images

Today, at 11am on the 11th of the 11th, as we pause to remember the moment peace was restored and the sacrifice of so many in a war that ended more than 100 years ago, we intone the immortal words: Lest We Forget.

