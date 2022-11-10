Times Past: November 11, 1990

Before the most recent issue of overpopulation of carp fish in our local waterways, on this day in 1990 there were other fish species causing problems for native animals in Canberra's waterways.
Mark Lintermans, who specialises in fish and aquatic ecology, said people were throwing out their unwanted aquarium fish "left, right and centre" and compared it to dumping unwanted cats and dogs.
The most problematic fish was the oriental weatherloach which is an aquarium cleaner fish that had infested Ginninderra Creek to the Murrumbidgee. Mark likened the weatherloach to the cane toad in the way it can adapt and the difficulty of eradicating it.
The most fascinating talent of the fish is that it can move over land and can survive in very polluted water.
Due to so little being known about Australian native species, the unfettered introduction of exotic fish could potentially devastate whole ecosystems.
In a similar way that Australia's mammals had evolved without predator-avoidance mechanisms, native fish have evolved the same way which has put them at a disadvantage when faced with introduced species.
Another fish causing concern was the popular Redfin or English Perch. Redfin breed prolifically and spread diseases that native fish are not immune to.
The other cause of the spread of these damaging fish is from anglers releasing exotic species for sport.
Mr Lintermans encouraged those who want to fish a particular type should travel to the native lands rather than introduce it here.
