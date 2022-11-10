The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 11, 1990

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 11 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 11, 1990.

Before the most recent issue of overpopulation of carp fish in our local waterways, on this day in 1990 there were other fish species causing problems for native animals in Canberra's waterways.

Local News

