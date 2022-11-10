The paperback version of the popular book 100 Canberra Houses is being launched on Friday at 6pm at the Canberra Museum and Gallery.
Authors Tim Reeves and Alan Roberts will be in conversation with former Commonwealth government architect Roger Pegrum, the event part of the Design Canberra Festival.
Published by Halstead Press, the hardcopy edition of 100 Canberra Houses was launched in 2013 as part of Canberra's centenary celebrations. It was "an instant success", according to the publisher.
Drinks and book signings will follow the paperback launch.
Tickets are $25 or $20 for Craft ACT members.
Bookings can be made here.
