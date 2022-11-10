The Canberra Times
Join the launch of the paperback version of 100 Canberra Houses on Friday night

Updated November 10 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 12:45pm
The book was originally launched in 2013 as part of Canberra's centenary celebrations. Picture supplied

The paperback version of the popular book 100 Canberra Houses is being launched on Friday at 6pm at the Canberra Museum and Gallery.

