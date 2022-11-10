Republican Senator Ron Johnson was declared the winner in Wisconsin just before noon Central Time, giving Republicans a 49-48 lead with races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada yet to be decided. With neither candidate in Georgia winning more than 50 per cent of the vote, the race will go to a December 6 runoff like the one that decided Senate control in 2020. A 50-50 split in the Senate would give Democrats control with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.