Donald Trump's involvement in 2022 US midterm elections suggests focus on running for president in 2024

By Noah Bierman
November 10 2022 - 12:00pm
Former US president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida on November 8. Picture Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump - who picked many of his party's candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign - was likely an albatross for the GOP Tuesday night, limiting Republicans' gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.

