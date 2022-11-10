Chalkface. By Angela Betzien. Directed by Jessica Arthur. A Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company South Australia Production The Playhouse. Canberra Theatre Centre. Until November 12, 2022. Bookings 62752700 or canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Chalkface is an exuberant and surreal look into a primary school staff room. Led by Ana Maria Belo as world-weary teacher Pat Novitsky (replacing Catherine McClements in the Canberra season because of illness), a cast of intense characters plots some of the happenings of a school year. This includes the first teaching year of idealistic Anna (Stephanie Somerville) and the machinations of a never seen student called Hurricane Little whom no one wants in their class.
The principal, Douglas (Nathan O'Keefe), is arrogant and manipulative and Cheryl (Michelle Ny) who runs the office side of things is controlling and possibly up to something devious with the finances. The visible teaching staff is rounded out with stressed out Steve (Ezra Juanta) who not so secretly wants to be a dancer and music teacher Denise (Susan Prior) whose trajectory includes pregnancy and a definite retreat from some realities.
The staff room where this all plays out needs new furniture and painting and the fluorescent lighting does the shambles no favours. There is probably a rat somewhere and the supplies cupboard is savagely guarded by Cheryl. Designer Ailsa Paterson's battered and inventive set indicates that this is no cosseted private school. There isn't even, in litigious times, a decent playground and playground equipment.
This happens in a way that veers from the realistic to the surreal and back again. Not much marking and preparation seems to get done and there's barely a laptop in sight but with Belo's wonderfully cynical Pat at its centre the show touches on a few staff room truths that the first night audience clearly loved.
Everyone on the staff gets moments of character and some of the set changes become very funny as a result. Prior's Denise is especially good during those moments at showing a teacher absolutely immersed in the world she creates for the kids.
The battle between old and new approaches to education plays out in the arguments between the growling Pat and Somerville's sunny, confident Anna, seemingly secure in modern educational jargon. It's one of the strengths of the piece that there's some development beyond that initial conflict.
Will a hostile parent catch up with Juanta's harried Steve? What is Cheryl really up to, especially with the shredding machine? What is the true story behind recently deceased staff member Sue and a cruise and Pat? And who will take on Hurricane in their class?
The plot stays just the right side of logic as allegiances shift and secrets are revealed. One of those secrets might be that primary teachers are miracle workers who can piece together shredded documents if they spend enough time with sticky tape. The cast have a ball and if some of it tends to caricature what does it matter?
It's only a short season but it was clearly making a great end-of-year treat for quite a few who recognised the ambience on opening night.
