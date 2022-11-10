The Canberra Times

Clubs on the move as NRL hit by FIFA

By Scott Bailey
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 11:00am
Parramatta and Melbourne will get 2023's regular NRL season underway with the first of 204 matches. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

The NRL have copped the full brunt of the FIFA Women's World Cup in their draw, with 13 games moved and another two still needing to find a venue due to stadium clashes.

