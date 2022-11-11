Times Past: November 12, 1993

In the final resting place, the prime minister read a eulogy which contained messages acknowledging the extraordinary in the ordinary and the soldiers who taught the rest of us "to endure hardship, show courage, to be bold as well as resilient, to believe in ourselves and stick together". There were prayers read by chaplains and the soldier was farewelled by his comrades, any of whom may have known him in real life. The governor-general placed a sprig of wattle on the coffin and then 93-year-old veteran Bob Comb threw a handful of French battlefield soil onto the lid as the coffin was lowered. The final moment was signalled by three volleys of rifle fire. To honour the final moment, the ode was read, followed by The Last Post and then two minutes' silence.