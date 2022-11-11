Times Past: November 12, 1993

The Canberra Times reported the homecoming funeral of the Australian Unknown Soldier on this day in 1993.
About 20,000 people witnessed the funeral parade the day before of the Unknown Australian Soldier, whom the prime minister Paul Keating hoped would continue to serve his country in the form of enshrining the nation's love of peace.
Veterans from that century's conflicts were among the crowd that gathered. The unknown digger's long journey from the battlefields of France came to a ceremonious end in the Memorial's Hall of Memory at 11am on the 75th anniversary of the Great War (World War I). The soldier was initially lying in state for four days at Old Parliament House in the King's Hall, from there 14 WWI veterans formed a guard of honour for the coffin.
In the final resting place, the prime minister read a eulogy which contained messages acknowledging the extraordinary in the ordinary and the soldiers who taught the rest of us "to endure hardship, show courage, to be bold as well as resilient, to believe in ourselves and stick together". There were prayers read by chaplains and the soldier was farewelled by his comrades, any of whom may have known him in real life. The governor-general placed a sprig of wattle on the coffin and then 93-year-old veteran Bob Comb threw a handful of French battlefield soil onto the lid as the coffin was lowered. The final moment was signalled by three volleys of rifle fire. To honour the final moment, the ode was read, followed by The Last Post and then two minutes' silence.
Once the official funeral was over, crowds queued outside the hall to file past and pay their respects. The last word of the ceremony went to a private mourner who wrote in the visitors' book at old Parliament House during the week: "They died for us. We pray for no more wars or sacrificing the truth".
