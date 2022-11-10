The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

What to expect from Canberra's housing market in the countdown to Christmas

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This pre-Christmas market might be a bit different to normal, agents say.

With just over six weeks left until Christmas, the time to buy a home before the holiday season starts is fast running out. But this pre-Christmas market might be a bit different to normal, agents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.